Trump to Face Nation Amid Sagging Poll Numbers, Flailing on Tariffs

by
02.24.26 | 3:37 pm
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 21: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the National Governors ... WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 21: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the National Governors Association Evening Dinner and Reception in the East Room of the White House on February 21, 2026 in Washington, DC. Trump is hosting the governors in Washington for the annual National Governors Association meetings. (Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images) MORE LESS

President Trump is expected to give what he says will be a “long speech” to the nation Tuesday night amid a flurry of bad-for-Trump headlines. 

His approval rating, particularly among independent voters, has sunk to new lows; his Department of Homeland Security — the one tasked with carrying out his top campaign promise to deport undocumented immigrants en masse — is stuck in shutdown purgatory, with immigration enforcement operating on a slush fund and key TSA and FEMA services on the brink of suspension; the Supreme Court, which he stacked with his own conservative nominees, just blocked his signature tariff policy; and he is mulling taking military action in Iran, a move that is unpopular even among his supporters

Nicole LaFond is TPM’s deputy editor for news, based in New York. She has also worked as the special projects editor and as a senior newswriter for TPM. She has a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously covered education in central Illinois.
  1. Any reason that Democrats can’t yell “You Lie!” without consequences?

  2. More than a dozen House Democrats are bringing survivors of the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein as their guests to the address tonight.

    Surely, Donnie will be cool with this, flattered by it, even.
    It’s kinda like something he pioneered, bringing Bill Clinton’s accusers to his debate with Hillary, no? (Trump Planned Debate 'Stunt', Invited Bill Clinton Accusers to Rattle Hillary )

  3. The disapproval of the Media Whores would be deafening.

  4. “Will your speech be, say, Hugo-Chavez long, Depend®able Don? Or simply, as always, seemingly interminable?”

    Also, in addition to the Dem response and counter programming, Colbert and Kimmel will both air live following the STFU.

  5. They’d lose their voices by the second paragraph.

