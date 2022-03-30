Liveblog: Unchecked Trump Has Asked Putin For Political Dirt Again

Folks, it’s a pattern: Unchastened by the impeachment hearing against him for demanding domestic political dirt from foreign heads of state, Donald Trump did it again Tuesday, pressing Vladimir Putin for material on Hunter Biden in the middle of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“As long as Putin now is not exactly a fan of our country, let him explain — because Chris Wallace wouldn’t let me ask the question — why did the mayor of Moscow’s wife give the Bidens, both of them, three and a half million dollars?” Trump said in an interview. “I would think Putin would know the answer to that. I think he should release it. I think we should know the answer. Now, you won’t get the answer from Ukraine.”

“I think Putin, now, would be willing to probably give that answer,” Trump added. “I’m sure he knows.”

What’s going on? Why is this happening again? We’ll get into it below.