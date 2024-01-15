LIVE COVERAGE

Trump Wins Iowa By Predicted Landslide, DeSantis Projected To Win Second

January 15, 2024
WEST DES MOINES, IOWA - JANUARY 15: A campaign sign supporting Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump sits outside of Valley High School where Republicans will caucus later tonight on January... WEST DES MOINES, IOWA - JANUARY 15: A campaign sign supporting Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump sits outside of Valley High School where Republicans will caucus later tonight on January 15, 2024 in West Des Moines, Iowa. Iowans will vote today in the state’s caucuses, the first contest in the 2024 Republican presidential nominating process. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
January 15, 2024

About a half hour after the Iowa caucuses got underway Monday, multiple networks plus the Associated Press had called the race for Trump.

With most of the vote counted, Trump maintains an expected mammoth margin on his competitors. Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley hover within a couple points of each other, DeSantis having the slight edge.

The frigid conditions in the state did not seem to dismay Trump diehards, as temperatures in Iowa dipped into the negatives. Trump, ever one to have his priorities in line, had told his followers: “Even if you vote and then pass away, it’s worth it.”

