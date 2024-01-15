Trump Wins Iowa By Predicted Landslide, DeSantis Projected To Win Second

About a half hour after the Iowa caucuses got underway Monday, multiple networks plus the Associated Press had called the race for Trump.

With most of the vote counted, Trump maintains an expected mammoth margin on his competitors. Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley hover within a couple points of each other, DeSantis having the slight edge.

The frigid conditions in the state did not seem to dismay Trump diehards, as temperatures in Iowa dipped into the negatives. Trump, ever one to have his priorities in line, had told his followers: “Even if you vote and then pass away, it’s worth it.”