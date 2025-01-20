LIVE COVERAGE

Trump Officially Sworn Into Office

January 20, 2025
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: US President Donald Trump (R) and US Vice President JD Vance (L) during their inauguration ceremony in the rotunda of the United States Capitol on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Dona... WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: US President Donald Trump (R) and US Vice President JD Vance (L) during their inauguration ceremony in the rotunda of the United States Capitol on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump takes office for his second term as the 47th President of the United States. (Photo by Shawn Thew-Pool/Getty Images) MORE LESS
The second Donald Trump presidency has officially begun.

In a speech running about 30 minutes long, he promised day one action on immigration, to seize the Panama Canal (while somehow being a peacemaker president) and to instruct his Cabinet to “defeat inflation.”

Catch up on our live coverage below:

Are you seeing or hearing about firings, removals, or dismissals in the federal government that are outside the norm for a new administration? Let us know at talk@talkingpointsmemo.com.

  1. Avatar for hoagie hoagie says:

    First, but no cat. It’s not really that cold in DC. I just took the pups for a walk and it’s quite pleasant. My wife and I will be volunteering at our local food pantry today. Not gonna watch, not gonna listen. Have a peaceful day, all.

  2. In shepherding in the cold temps, God has spoken…

  4. Avatar for hoagie hoagie says:

    You must have been out earlier than me! The sun warmed it up.

  5. We’re going to the movies. Tee vee is off, phones are muted.

    We won’t hear about the sick fuck’s crappy speech until we get home.

