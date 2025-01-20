Trump Officially Sworn Into Office

The second Donald Trump presidency has officially begun.
In a speech running about 30 minutes long, he promised day one action on immigration, to seize the Panama Canal (while somehow being a peacemaker president) and to instruct his Cabinet to “defeat inflation.”
Catch up on our live coverage below:
Are you seeing or hearing about firings, removals, or dismissals in the federal government that are outside the norm for a new administration? Let us know at talk@talkingpointsmemo.com.
