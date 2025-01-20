Trump Officially Sworn Into Office

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: US President Donald Trump (R) and US Vice President JD Vance (L) during their inauguration ceremony in the rotunda of the United States Capitol on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Dona...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: US President Donald Trump (R) and US Vice President JD Vance (L) during their inauguration ceremony in the rotunda of the United States Capitol on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump takes office for his second term as the 47th President of the United States. (Photo by Shawn Thew-Pool/Getty Images)

MORE

LESS