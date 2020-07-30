LIVE COVERAGE

Trump Holds Presser At 5:30 PM ET After Floating Postponement Of Elections

July 30, 2020
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

President Donald Trump is holding another press conference today, where he is likely to address his disturbing push to delay the upcoming elections.

Trump’s last press conference on Tuesday saw the President abruptly storming off after CNN correspondent Kaitlan Collins pressed him on his endorsement of a crackpot doctor who not only falsely claimed there’s a cure for COVID-19 (there isn’t!) but also that alien DNA was being used as medical treatment (it’s not!) and that certain gynecological ailments are caused by demon sperm (what?!).

Follow our live coverage of the briefing below:

