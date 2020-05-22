Trump Threatens To Force Guvs To Reopen Places Of Worship. He Can’t.

After an hourlong delay to this press briefing, President Donald Trump spent a minute or so Friday declaring churches and other houses of worship “essential places” and threatened to “override” governors if they don’t let those sites reopen (he does not have the power to do so). Trump did not deliver any public health message that would help Americans navigate life amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed more than 90,000 lives in the U.S.

He ran off immediately afterward without taking any questions, which almost certainly would have forced him to respond to a major study that found hydroxychloroquine, his miracle anti-COVID drug, actually led to more deaths among COVID-19 patients.