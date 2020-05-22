LIVE COVERAGE

Trump Threatens To Force Guvs To Reopen Places Of Worship. He Can’t.

May 22, 2020
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

After an hourlong delay to this press briefing, President Donald Trump spent a minute or so Friday declaring churches and other houses of worship “essential places” and threatened to “override” governors if they don’t let those sites reopen (he does not have the power to do so). Trump did not deliver any public health message that would help Americans navigate life amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed more than 90,000 lives in the U.S.

He ran off immediately afterward without taking any questions, which almost certainly would have forced him to respond to a major study that found hydroxychloroquine, his miracle anti-COVID drug, actually led to more deaths among COVID-19 patients.

 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30