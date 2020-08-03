LIVE COVERAGE

Trump Comes To Birx’s Defense After Lashing Out At Her On Twitter

August 3, 2020
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

After lashing out at Dr. Deborah Birx, President Trump on Monday came to the top health official’s defense.

“She’s a person I have a lot of respect for,” Trump said. However, earlier Monday, Trump called a dire warning from Birx on the coronavirus pandemic “pathetic.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has ramped up her criticism of Birx in recent days, accusing her of enabling Trump’s more outlandish theories on COVID-19.

Trump hit back at Pelosi during Monday’s briefing, saying that the House speaker has treated Birx “very badly.”

Follow along with the TPM staff’s coverage of the press conference below:

REJOIN FOR JUST $30