Trump Comes To Birx’s Defense After Lashing Out At Her On Twitter

After lashing out at Dr. Deborah Birx, President Trump on Monday came to the top health official’s defense.

“She’s a person I have a lot of respect for,” Trump said. However, earlier Monday, Trump called a dire warning from Birx on the coronavirus pandemic “pathetic.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has ramped up her criticism of Birx in recent days, accusing her of enabling Trump’s more outlandish theories on COVID-19.

Trump hit back at Pelosi during Monday’s briefing, saying that the House speaker has treated Birx “very badly.”

