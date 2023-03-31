Trump Faces Multi-Count Felony Indictment

Former President Trump — and all of us — now exists in a weird liminal space.

On one side, Trump has been indicted. His attorneys confirm it: a Manhattan grand jury voted on Thursday to issue felony charges against the former President.

On the other side, the actual charges — and the charging instrument — have not yet been made public. The vote has taken place, the decision to indict has been made, but the charges remain under wraps.

So, we’re all in a strange limbo. Some reports suggest that the indictment includes dozens of counts focusing not only on the Stormy Daniels hush money scandal. The details of that may not be revealed in full until Tuesday, when Trump is scheduled for his first appearance in court.