Trump Faces Multi-Count Felony Indictment

March 31, 2023
WACO, TEXAS - MARCH 25: Former U.S. President Donald Trump dances while exiting after speaking during a rally at the Waco Regional Airport on March 25, 2023 in Waco, Texas. Former U.S. president Donald Trump attended... WACO, TEXAS - MARCH 25: Former U.S. President Donald Trump dances while exiting after speaking during a rally at the Waco Regional Airport on March 25, 2023 in Waco, Texas. Former U.S. president Donald Trump attended and spoke at his first rally since announcing his 2024 presidential campaign. Today in Waco also marks the 30-year anniversary of the deadly standoff involving Branch Davidians and federal law enforcement. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) MORE LESS
March 31, 2023

Former President Trump — and all of us — now exists in a weird liminal space.

On one side, Trump has been indicted. His attorneys confirm it: a Manhattan grand jury voted on Thursday to issue felony charges against the former President.

On the other side, the actual charges — and the charging instrument — have not yet been made public. The vote has taken place, the decision to indict has been made, but the charges remain under wraps.

So, we’re all in a strange limbo. Some reports suggest that the indictment includes dozens of counts focusing not only on the Stormy Daniels hush money scandal. The details of that may not be revealed in full until Tuesday, when Trump is scheduled for his first appearance in court.

