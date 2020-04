President Trump is scheduled to hold a press briefing at 6 p.m. ET at the White House, where he is expected to outline his guidance for parts of the country to reopen. Trump has backed away from his “total authority” bluster in which he asserted he could override states on when to relax social distance guidelines. He reportedly told governors on a call Thursday that it would be their call on when life can begin getting back to normal.

Follow TPM’s live coverage of the briefing below: