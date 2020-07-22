Trump Trudges On With Reality TV COVID Briefings After Hijacking Tuesday’s To Wish Epstein-Ally Well

President Trump is scheduled to hold a coronavirus press conference at the White House at 5:30 p.m. ET.

After the Season 2 premiere of his reality TV-style press conferences yesterday, Trump came under fire even from House Republicans for offering well wishes to Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite accused of being an accomplice to the late sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse of underage girls.

The President’s well wishes for Maxwell came after he once again insisted that the coronavirus will “disappear” someday and advocated for mask-wearing after months of refusing to comply with the practice.

Follow along with the TPM staff below: