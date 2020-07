President Trump is scheduled to hold a press conference on the coronavirus at 5:15 p.m ET. Today’s briefing comes as DOJ and DHS inspectors general announced investigations into the aggressive use of force on protesters in Portland and Washington, D.C. The investigations would also look into how law enforcement officers cleared out Lafayette Square in front of the White House last month, so that Trump could have an awkward church photo-op.

Follow along with the TPM staff below: