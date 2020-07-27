Trump Still Pushes For Governors To Reopen States As Coronavirus Cases Continue Raging Nationwide

President Trump wouldn’t let go of his desire for governors to reopen their states, despite surges of coronavirus cases nationwide, during his coronavirus briefing on Monday.

During his coronavirus briefing — which took place during his visit to Bioprocess Innovation Center at Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies in Morrisville, North Carolina — Trump shot down the notion that economic recovery could be in jeopardy.

The President once again painted a rosy picture amid the COVID-19 pandemic, despite millions of out-of-work Americans and surging cases in the Sun Belt.

Trump then threw governors under the bus, particularly those he believes “should be opening up states that they are not opening.”

See below for more of TPM’s coverage of Trump’s coronavirus briefing: