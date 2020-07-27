LIVE COVERAGE

Trump Still Pushes For Governors To Reopen States As Coronavirus Cases Continue Raging Nationwide

July 27, 2020
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

President Trump wouldn’t let go of his desire for governors to reopen their states, despite surges of coronavirus cases nationwide, during his coronavirus briefing on Monday.

During his coronavirus briefing — which took place during his visit to Bioprocess Innovation Center at Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies in Morrisville, North Carolina — Trump shot down the notion that economic recovery could be in jeopardy.

The President once again painted a rosy picture amid the COVID-19 pandemic, despite millions of out-of-work Americans and surging cases in the Sun Belt.

Trump then threw governors under the bus, particularly those he believes “should be opening up states that they are not opening.”

See below for more of TPM’s coverage of Trump’s coronavirus briefing:

Comments
REJOIN FOR JUST $30