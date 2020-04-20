Trump Swipes At Governors For Failing To ‘Understand’ Pence’s Assurance On Testing

President Trump, who has insisted that the onus is on states to ramp up testing in order to begin the process of reopening the economy, accused governors during Monday’s White House coronavirus task force briefing of failing to “understand” what Vice President Mike Pence told them over a call earlier Monday regarding testing capacity.

“They need to take the support where they can get it,” Trump said. “We’re here to stand with the governors.”

After Trump said that Pence explained the country’s testing capacity to governors and provided them with a list of labs with additional testing capacity during the call, the President then criticized Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) for misunderstanding what Pence was telling them.

“Some of the governors, like, as an example, the governor from Maryland, didn’t really understand the list,” Trump said. “He didn’t understand too much about what was going on.”

Trump also ripped Hogan for buying tests from South Korea because all “he needed” was to “get a little knowledge.”

The President went on to slam Pritzker, saying that he “didn’t understand his (testing) capacity” and that he could have “simply” asked the federal government to give “unlimited support.”

