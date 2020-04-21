Trump Claims Halting Immigration Temporarily Will Decrease Unemployment Numbers

President Trump discussed his executive order announcement last night to halt immigration during Tuesday’s White House coronavirus task force briefing.

During the briefing, he said that the executive order would last for 60 days, but that it would be evaluated again based on the number of unemployment claims and other economic figures.

“By pausing immigration we will help put unemployed Americans first in line for jobs,” Trump said. “We must first take care of the American worker.”

Trump then argued that it would be “wrong and unjust” for Americans who are experiencing layoffs during the coronavirus crisis to “be replaced with new immigrant labor flown in from abroad.”

Although the President said during the briefing that his executive order would apply only to people seeking green cards, he didn’t provide details on what specific immigration programs would be affected by the order.

