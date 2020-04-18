LIVE COVERAGE

Trump's Coronavirus Briefing Devolves Into Unwieldy Rant About Issues Outside COVID-19

By
|
April 18, 2020
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

President Trump had plenty of grievances to air during Saturday’s White House coronavirus briefing, most of which didn’t concern his administration’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Trump went on a tangent about a wide range of topics throughout the briefing, which included how the US is investigating China, griping about governors who “like to complain,” accusing the Obama administration for failures, and calling the media’s criticism over testing and supply shortages a “partisan witch hunt” like “the Russia witch hunt.”

The President then concluded the briefing by touting the OPEC deal after ranting about former Vice President Joe Biden, the Iran nuclear deal and China tariffs.

Scroll down for our full coverage of the briefing:

