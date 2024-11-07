Trump Begins Compiling Administration As MAGA Loyalists Line Up For Jobs

The presidential election was called fairly quickly this year, launching President-elect Donald Trump’s team into transition mode within hours of the polls closing.

Staffers are reportedly trying to iron out the people and policies that will shape Trump’s second White House term. That includes quickly starting the process to vet candidates for posts in his Cabinet and broader administration.

We know some names that Trump touted on the campaign trail: RFK Jr., among them, who was suggested as the possible head of a range of agencies dealing with food, chemicals and medicine.

Follow along today’s updates here: