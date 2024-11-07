LIVE COVERAGE

Trump Begins Compiling Administration As MAGA Loyalists Line Up For Jobs

November 7, 2024
WEST PALM BEACH, FL - NOVEMBER 6: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump comes out to address the crowd after being declared the winner during an election night party at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida on November 6, 2024. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
The presidential election was called fairly quickly this year, launching President-elect Donald Trump’s team into transition mode within hours of the polls closing.

Staffers are reportedly trying to iron out the people and policies that will shape Trump’s second White House term. That includes quickly starting the process to vet candidates for posts in his Cabinet and broader administration.

We know some names that Trump touted on the campaign trail: RFK Jr., among them, who was suggested as the possible head of a range of agencies dealing with food, chemicals and medicine.

Follow along today’s updates here:

