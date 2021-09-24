LIVE COVERAGE

Top Dems Keep Working To Put Out Fires Sparked By Centrists Over Reconciliation

September 24, 2021
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

Democratic leadership continues to grapple with the mess party moderates like Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) have made as they play politics with the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package containing President Joe Biden’s sweeping agenda for infrastructure.

The clock is ticking; House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) promised to bring the bipartisan infrastructure bill to a vote on Monday, per centrists’ demands, and it’s extremely unlikely the reconciliation bill will be finished by then. As such, progressives are threatening to sink the bipartisan legislation if their moderate colleagues successfully derail Biden’s two-track approach with infrastructure reform.

Follow our live coverage below:

