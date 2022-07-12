Today’s Jan. 6 Hearing: How Trump Egged On The Violent Mob, Including Extremists

The House Jan. 6 Committee kicks off its seventh public hearing today at 1:00 p.m. ET. Led by Reps. Stephanie Murphy (D-FL) and Jamie Raskin (D-MD), the session will focus on Trump and his allies’ ties to far-right extremists groups and how those relationships helped fuel the Capitol insurrection.
Follow our live coverage below:
More Less
The House Jan. 6 Committee kicks off its seventh public hearing today at 1:00 p.m. ET. Led by Reps. Stephanie Murphy (D-FL) and Jamie Raskin (D-MD), the session will focus on Trump and his allies’ ties to far-right extremists groups and how those relationships helped fuel the Capitol insurrection.
Follow our live coverage below: