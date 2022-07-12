LIVE COVERAGE

Today’s Jan. 6 Hearing: How Trump Egged On The Violent Mob, Including Extremists

July 12, 2022
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: President Donald Trump speaks at the "Stop The Steal" Rally on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Trump supporters gathered in the nation's capital today to protest the ratification of P... WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: President Donald Trump speaks at the "Stop The Steal" Rally on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Trump supporters gathered in the nation's capital today to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images) MORE LESS
July 12, 2022

The House Jan. 6 Committee kicks off its seventh public hearing today at 1:00 p.m. ET. Led by Reps. Stephanie Murphy (D-FL) and Jamie Raskin (D-MD), the session will focus on Trump and his allies’ ties to far-right extremists groups and how those relationships helped fuel the Capitol insurrection.

Follow our live coverage below:

