The President Wades Into To The Congressional Morass

Last night, the House passed the continuing resolution that would keep the government funded for a few months and suspend the debt ceiling through next December.

Alas, Republicans have made clear that the bill is dead on arrival in the Senate. Many GOP senators have already announced their opposition. If this strikes you as shockingly irresponsible (it is), remember that Democrats can hike the ceiling through reconciliation, which Republicans expect them to ultimately do.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden is getting his hands dirty. He’s holding meetings at the White House with various House members today, as well as congressional leaders House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY). His mission? To keep moderates from annihilating the two-track infrastructure plan that contains a good chunk of his agenda.