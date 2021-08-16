The End: US Withdraws From Afghanistan

After nearly twenty years of occupation, the U.S. is scrambling to complete its withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The military is currently evacuating scores of American citizens and Afghans who helped the war effort from Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport — the last significant part of the country not under Taliban control.

It follows a week in which the U.S.-trained Afghan army and government melted away in the face of a Taliban offensive.

After two predecessors who promised to withdraw from Afghanistan but ended their presidencies with troops remaining in the country, Biden is the first president to follow through on the promise.