LIVE COVERAGE

The End: US Withdraws From Afghanistan

August 16, 2021
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

After nearly twenty years of occupation, the U.S. is scrambling to complete its withdrawal from Afghanistan. 

The military is currently evacuating scores of American citizens and Afghans who helped the war effort from Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport — the last significant part of the country not under Taliban control.

It follows a week in which the U.S.-trained Afghan army and government melted away in the face of a Taliban offensive.

After two predecessors who promised to withdraw from Afghanistan but ended their presidencies with troops remaining in the country, Biden is the first president to follow through on the promise.

 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: