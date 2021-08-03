The Bipartisan Bill Enters The Amendment Process, Length TBD

The bipartisan infrastructure bill is being amended. The first two amendments were approved on Monday night with wide support, but the amendment process could grow contentious if Republicans seek to drag it out.

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s desire to begin work on Democrats’ reconciliation package hangs over the halting show of bipartisanship. The more time the amendment process takes, the less time will remain before the August recess for Democrats to move forward with the package that will contain much of their 2021 agenda.