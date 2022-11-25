LIVE COVERAGE

Thanksgiving Weekend Liveblog

November 25, 2022
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 21: U.S. President Joe Biden pardons Chocolate, the National Thanksgiving Turkey, as he is joined by the 2022 National Turkey Federation Chairman Ronnie Parker and Alexa Starnes, daughter of... WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 21: U.S. President Joe Biden pardons Chocolate, the National Thanksgiving Turkey, as he is joined by the 2022 National Turkey Federation Chairman Ronnie Parker and Alexa Starnes, daughter of the owner of Circle S Ranch, on the South Lawn of the White House November 21, 2022 in Washington, DC. Chocolate, and the alternate, Chip, were raised at Circle S. Ranch, outside of Charlotte, North Carolina, and will reside on the campus of North Carolina State University following today's ceremony. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
November 25, 2022

We hope you had a great Thanksgiving! The new special counsel for the now-candidate Trump’s various legal issues, Jack Smith, is apparently hard at work through the Thanksgiving break — and so, today, we are too.

We’ve got you covered with the news. Stay tuned.

More Less

We hope you had a great Thanksgiving! The new special counsel for the now-candidate Trump’s various legal issues, Jack Smith, is apparently hard at work through the Thanksgiving break — and so, today, we are too.

We’ve got you covered with the news. Stay tuned.

 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: