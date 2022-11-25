Thanksgiving Weekend Liveblog

We hope you had a great Thanksgiving! The new special counsel for the now-candidate Trump’s various legal issues, Jack Smith, is apparently hard at work through the Thanksgiving break — and so, today, we are too.
We’ve got you covered with the news. Stay tuned.
