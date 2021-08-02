Text Of The Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill Has Arrived. What Cuts Will Make Their Way Into Reconciliation Bill?

After weeks of negotiations, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) introduced the bipartisan infrastructure bill on the floor on Sunday night by gleefully quipping: “I call up the Sinema-Portman substitute amendment!”

The finalization of the bipartisan infrastructure bill’s text, which runs more than 2,700 pages, came hours after negotiators Sens. Susan Collins (R-ME) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) expressed confidence that the deal is on its way towards passage by the end of the week.

Schumer is now expected to detail the amendment process soon and has made clear that he is committed to a two-track process for passing infrastructure legislation. Following the bipartisan infrastructure legislation’s passage in the Senate, the majority leader plans to move onto “passing a budget resolution with reconciliation instructions.”

Democrats are now turning their focus to the $3.5 trillion reconciliation “human infrastructure” package.

We’ll be tracking what didn’t make the cut in the “physical infrastructure” bill that Democrats may try to include in their sweeping reconciliation bill, which can pass in the Senate without GOP support.

Follow along below: