Supreme Court Hears Effort To Curtail Blue State Abortion Access

March 26, 2024
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 7: U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts (L) and Associate Justices (L-R) Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Neil Gorsuch stand on the House floor ahead of the annual State of the Union ... WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 7: U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts (L) and Associate Justices (L-R) Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Neil Gorsuch stand on the House floor ahead of the annual State of the Union address by U.S. President Joe Biden before a joint session of Congress at the Capital building on March 7, 2024 in Washington, DC. This is Biden's final address before the November general election. (Photo by Shawn Thew-Pool/Getty Images) MORE LESS
The Supreme Court’s dedication to the “leave it to the states” theory of abortion access will be tested Tuesday, as the justices hear a case in which anti-abortion doctors attempt to make the abortion drug mifepristone harder to access nationwide. 

The group of doctors — who, coincidentally enough, incorporated in Amarillo, the domain of former anti-abortion lawyer Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, after Dobbs — argue that they’re injured by the possibility of women having adverse reactions to mifepristone and forcing their hand in emergency room treatment. The government, slack-jawed, responds incredulously that such attenuated standing can’t possibly be grounds for a lawsuit. 

The anti-abortion doctors engage in pseudoscience about the drug’s riskiness and adopt a paternalistic concern about the millions of women who have already taken the drug safely in the more than 20 years since it was approved. They also dabble in anti-administrative state waters, clearly hoping to trigger the conservatives’ kneejerk opposition to powerful federal agencies.

Oral arguments begin at 10 a.m. EST. Listen live here.

