Supreme Court Hears Effort To Curtail Blue State Abortion Access

The Supreme Court’s dedication to the “leave it to the states” theory of abortion access will be tested Tuesday, as the justices hear a case in which anti-abortion doctors attempt to make the abortion drug mifepristone harder to access nationwide.

The group of doctors — who, coincidentally enough, incorporated in Amarillo, the domain of former anti-abortion lawyer Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, after Dobbs — argue that they’re injured by the possibility of women having adverse reactions to mifepristone and forcing their hand in emergency room treatment. The government, slack-jawed, responds incredulously that such attenuated standing can’t possibly be grounds for a lawsuit.

The anti-abortion doctors engage in pseudoscience about the drug’s riskiness and adopt a paternalistic concern about the millions of women who have already taken the drug safely in the more than 20 years since it was approved. They also dabble in anti-administrative state waters, clearly hoping to trigger the conservatives’ kneejerk opposition to powerful federal agencies.

Oral arguments begin at 10 a.m. EST. Listen live here.