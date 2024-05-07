Stormy Daniels Expected On Stand Tuesday At Trump’s New York Trial

Stormy Daniels, the porn star who was paid $130,000 as part of a hush money deal weeks before the 2016 election, is expected to appear on the stand today in Donald Trump’s New York criminal trial.

Follow along with us below.

What to know

Clark Brewster, an attorney for Stormy Daniels, told the Associated Press that his client was “likely” to be called as a witness in the trial on Tuesday.

On Tuesday morning, Trump posted, then apparently deleted, a Truth Social missive complaining that he had "just recently been told who the witness is today." He complained that his lawyers did not have time to prepare.

On Monday, prosecutors called Trump Organization employees who explained the nuts and bolts of how the payments were approved and processed within the company.

That followed two weeks of testimony from figures including tabloid executive David Pecker and a former attorney for Daniels explaining how the hush money payments were arranged.

In cross examination, Trump's attorneys insinuated that Daniels and her former lawyer, Keith Davidson, had tried to extort their client, a theme that may come up again when Daniels takes the stand.