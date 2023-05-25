Stewart Rhodes Sentenced To 18 Years For Seditious Conspiracy

Oath Keepers Leader Stewart Rhodes was sentenced on Thursday to 18 years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for seditious conspiracy charges related to the January 6 insurrection.

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta for the District of Columbia issued the sentence. Federal prosecutors wanted Rhodes to spend 25 years behind bars for his attempt to violently block Joe Biden from taking office; Rhodes wanted a sentence of time served.

Rhodes called for a “civil war” multiple times in the run-up to January 6, and was found at trial to have organized paramilitary groups to help storm the Capitol in an effort to block the formalization of Biden’s win.

We’ll be following along below.