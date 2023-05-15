Special Counsel John Durham Releases Final Report

John Durham, the special counsel who has spent five years on a bogus search for wrongdoing in the Trump-Russia investigation, released his report this afternoon.
Durham provided a copy of the report to Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday. Garland then sent the report to the chairs and ranking members of the House and Senate judiciary committees.
Attorney General Bill Barr appointed Durham in 2019 after the Mueller investigation concluded. He brought three prosecutions while special counsel; the first one ended in a guilty plea, while the other two ended in not guilty verdicts at trial.
Read the report here:
