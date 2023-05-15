LIVE COVERAGE

Special Counsel John Durham Releases Final Report

May 15, 2023
FILE - This 2018 portrait released by the U.S. Department of Justice shows Connecticut's U.S. Attorney John Durham. Attorney General William Barr has given extra protection to the prosecutor he appointed to investiga... FILE - This 2018 portrait released by the U.S. Department of Justice shows Connecticut's U.S. Attorney John Durham. Attorney General William Barr has given extra protection to the prosecutor he appointed to investigate the origins of the Russia investigation, giving him the authority of a special counsel to allow him to complete his work without being easily fired. Barr told The Associated Press on Dec. 1, 2020, that he appointed Durham as a special counsel in October under the same federal statute that governed special counsel Robert Mueller’s in the Russia probe. (U.S. Department of Justice) MORE LESS
By
|
May 15, 2023

John Durham, the special counsel who has spent five years on a bogus search for wrongdoing in the Trump-Russia investigation, released his report this afternoon.

Durham provided a copy of the report to Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday. Garland then sent the report to the chairs and ranking members of the House and Senate judiciary committees.

Attorney General Bill Barr appointed Durham in 2019 after the Mueller investigation concluded. He brought three prosecutions while special counsel; the first one ended in a guilty plea, while the other two ended in not guilty verdicts at trial.

Read the report here:

 

