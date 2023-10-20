In Speaker Groundhog Day, Jordan Says He’ll Try Again

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 18: House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) talks to reporters as he heads from his office in the Rayburn House Office Building to the U.S. Capitol on October 18, 2023 in Washing...

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 18: House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) talks to reporters as he heads from his office in the Rayburn House Office Building to the U.S. Capitol on October 18, 2023 in Washington, DC. Jordan failed in his bid to become Speaker of the House on Tuesday after all Democrats and 20 members of his own party declined to vote for him. The House has been without an elected leader since Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was ousted from the speakership on October 4 in a move led by a small group of conservative members of his own party. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

