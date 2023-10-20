In Speaker Groundhog Day, Jordan Says He’ll Try Again

Nothing has changed; everything is the same. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) plans to force more votes today despite there being no evidence that the opposition has shifted. Rep. Carlos Giménez (R-FL), one of the holdouts, told us last night on his way out of a meeting with Jordan that “he doesn’t have the votes to be speaker” and that the never-Jordans in the room “haven’t moved.”
