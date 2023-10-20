LIVE COVERAGE

In Speaker Groundhog Day, Jordan Says He’ll Try Again

October 20, 2023
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 18: House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) talks to reporters as he heads from his office in the Rayburn House Office Building to the U.S. Capitol on October 18, 2023 in Washing... WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 18: House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) talks to reporters as he heads from his office in the Rayburn House Office Building to the U.S. Capitol on October 18, 2023 in Washington, DC. Jordan failed in his bid to become Speaker of the House on Tuesday after all Democrats and 20 members of his own party declined to vote for him. The House has been without an elected leader since Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was ousted from the speakership on October 4 in a move led by a small group of conservative members of his own party. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) MORE LESS
October 20, 2023

Nothing has changed; everything is the same. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) plans to force more votes today despite there being no evidence that the opposition has shifted. Rep. Carlos Giménez (R-FL), one of the holdouts, told us last night on his way out of a meeting with Jordan that “he doesn’t have the votes to be speaker” and that the never-Jordans in the room “haven’t moved.”

