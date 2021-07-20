So, What’s The Plan With The Infrastructure Bills?

Today is, in theory, the second-to-last day before Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-NY) deadlines for both the bipartisan infrastructure deal and the Democrats’ reconciliation package.

A lot of Hill coverage has focused on whether Schumer will punt that first deadline, or whether the bipartisan deal will simply collapse due to a lack of Republican support.

But regardless of what happens there, Democrats are close to ready to move forward with their reconciliation package, the more important, and much larger, of the two bills. So far, we’ve only gotten a topline figure and rudimentary outlines from Senate staff about what is in it.

We’ll be seeking today to get a better sense of what’s included, and what Democrats do and don’t believe can make it through the reconciliation process. We’ll also be looking for signs that Democrats are ready to add hard infrastructure into their reconciliation package if the bipartisan deal falls apart — a move Senate Budget Committee Chair Bernie Sanders previewed yesterday.

