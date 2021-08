WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 05: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) listens during a press conference on the introduction of the "September 11th Transparency Act of 2021" at the Capitol Building on August 05, 202...

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 05: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) listens during a press conference on the introduction of the "September 11th Transparency Act of 2021" at the Capitol Building on August 05, 2021 in Washington, DC. Sponsors of the legislation, including Sen. Robert Menendez (D-NJ) and Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), are calling on increased transparency of the federal September 11th investigation. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

MORE

LESS