Senate High Fives Itself On Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill. But What’s Next?

Hours after the bipartisan group of senators behind the “hard” infrastructure package announced that a deal had been reached following months of negotiations and handwringing, the Senate voted to open debate on the bill on Wednesday evening.

Seventeen Republican senators, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), crossed party lines to pass the procedural measure in a 67-32 vote.

Although the group behind the bipartisan infrastructure deal released a full summary of the deal that outlined pay-fors to fund $550 billion in new spending over five years, the text of the bill has yet to be released.

Newsletters Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly. Subscribe The Franchise Monday evenings What you need to know about voting rights and democracy in America The Weekender Saturday mornings All the best parts of TPM, in Weekend Mode 😎 By signing up, you agree to TPM's terms of use and privacy policy Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) signaled in remarks following the vote to advance the bill that the drama over both the bipartisan infrastructure bill and Democrats’ $3.5 trillion reconciliation package is far from over.

“My goal remains to pass both the bipartisan infrastructure bill and a budget resolution this work period,” Schumer said. “It might take some long nights, it might eat into our weekends, but we are going to get the job done. And we are on track.”

We’ll be tracking where both the bipartisan “hard” infrastructure deal and the reconciliation “human” infrastructure bill go from here.

Read our live coverage below: