Senate Dems Release Historic, All-Encompassing Budget Resolution

Senate Democrats released on Monday morning a sweeping $3.5 trillion budget resolution, the legislative vehicle for a vast array of programs that cover both physical and “human” infrastructure.

The text of the resolution is here. Its release comes as the parallel track, bipartisan infrastructure bill cleared a key procedural hurdle on Sunday night.

The Senate vote on that bill is currently scheduled for Tuesday morning — though, like everything else in this process, that’s subject to change.

For the budget resolution, we can expect to see the coming weeks and months be filled with jockeying, as various advocacy groups try to ensure that they don’t miss out on what could turn out to be one of the last opportunities for significant legislative changes for years.