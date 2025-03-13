LIVE COVERAGE

Senate Democrats Decide Whether To Take A Stand On Republicans’ Poison-Pilled CR

March 13, 2025
56
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 6: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is seen during a press conference with other Senate Democrats on President Trump's proposal to eliminate the Department of Education, in Washingto... WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 6: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is seen during a press conference with other Senate Democrats on President Trump's proposal to eliminate the Department of Education, in Washington, DC on March 6, 2025. (Photo by Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
March 13, 2025
56

Senate Democrats are still grappling with “two awful options,” as Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) put it to us: Either they vote for the Republican continuing resolution, which they widely despise, or they vote against it and let the government shut down.

Senate Republicans, who need a handful of Democrats to pass the seven month, House GOP CR through the Senate, have offered Democrats virtually nothing in exchange for their votes. They’ve expressed openness only to letting Democrats vote for a different, month-long CR — which would certainly fail. In exchange, Democrats would help break the filibuster so Republicans could pass the House GOP CR. Not much of a deal for Democrats.

The extremely tight-lipped Senate Democrats were feeling the pain of that decision Thursday.

“This entire predicament is the fault of President Trump and spineless Republicans who will not follow regular order and do bipartisan things in their quest to give him unbridled executive power,” Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) told TPM heatedly.

TPM will keep you updated from the Hill today. Follow along here:

More Less

Senate Democrats are still grappling with “two awful options,” as Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) put it to us: Either they vote for the Republican continuing resolution, which they widely despise, or they vote against it and let the government shut down.

Senate Republicans, who need a handful of Democrats to pass the seven month, House GOP CR through the Senate, have offered Democrats virtually nothing in exchange for their votes. They’ve expressed openness only to letting Democrats vote for a different, month-long CR — which would certainly fail. In exchange, Democrats would help break the filibuster so Republicans could pass the House GOP CR. Not much of a deal for Democrats.

The extremely tight-lipped Senate Democrats were feeling the pain of that decision Thursday.

“This entire predicament is the fault of President Trump and spineless Republicans who will not follow regular order and do bipartisan things in their quest to give him unbridled executive power,” Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) told TPM heatedly.

TPM will keep you updated from the Hill today. Follow along here:

56
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
56
Show Comments

Notable Replies

  1. Ain’t providing any cover in my household!

    Murc’s Law be damned: The evil is on Republicans, and Democrats in the minority cannot be blamed for failure to block it at every turn – although Mitch McConnell gave them enough lessons in minority opposition bog knows – but they’ve let too much pass relatively unimpeded already and failure to full-court block this filthy MAGA CR when they have the capacity to do so is on them.

  2. Avatar for gorie gorie says:

    Just to update on Tim Kaine. I tried to call his office this morning. The voice mailbox was full and they were not accepting more messages. I tried to get a staffer and no one is answering. I suspect that he is getting an overwhelming number of calls. I am trying Mark Warner next

  3. dems have no ideas and no guts. they will cave and then whine.

  4. Avatar for gorie gorie says:

    Talked to Mark Warner’s staff. He is voting against the CR today (3/13/25)

  5. It would provide no cover. Have these people learned nothing? All people will see is the budget got passed and Dems failed to stop it. They wont care about any of the other details.

Continue the discussion at forums.talkingpointsmemo.com

50 more replies

Participants

Avatar for system1 Avatar for heart Avatar for gorie Avatar for progress Avatar for mch Avatar for musgrove Avatar for leftcoaster Avatar for generalsternwood Avatar for jslinderml Avatar for choska Avatar for jmacaz Avatar for greysea Avatar for knightraf Avatar for tindalos Avatar for seamus42 Avatar for pegasus46 Avatar for 19tibekius6 Avatar for godwit Avatar for rwseattle Avatar for PrimeTime Avatar for IBecameACitizenforthis Avatar for mynah1 Avatar for BrewsterB Avatar for BlueinsouthernIL

Continue Discussion
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Deputy Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher & Digital Producer:
Senior Developer:
Senior Designer: