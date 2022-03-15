Russia’s Assault On Kyiv Continues As Foreign Leaders Visit Ukraine’s Capital

Leaders of three European nations arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday, nearly three weeks into a war that’s both claimed the lives of thousands and also seen Russia fail to take the capital.

In this case, it’s Poland, Czechia, and Slovenia that sent their Prime Ministers, who arrived by train and are meeting with top Ukrainian officials. It’s a strong signal of support and defiance from three countries that, thirty years ago, were behind the iron curtain.

In Kyiv, things look grim. A Russian strike appears to have hit a central metro station and market, with residential buildings on the city’s outskirts being hit. Five journalists have been killed in fighting around the capital, including a Ukrainian fixer and an Irish cameraman on assignment with Fox News. Refugees are telling stories of summary executions in towns taken over by Russian forces, while the U.N. now estimates that three million people have fled Ukraine because of the invasion.

It’s a tragedy of unimaginable scale.

And it’s one that comes as Russia continues to make what may be more than feints at a diplomatic solution. While President Zelensky has repeated that he’s no longer interested in NATO accession for Ukraine, Russia is keeping up the military pressure, closing in on the southern stronghold city of Mariupol. Talks are ongoing, but it remains as clear as it was one, two, or three weeks ago where they may lead.

Follow our live coverage below: