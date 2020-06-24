Roger Stone’s Prosecutor Testifies On Politicization At DOJ

The extraordinary steps Justice Department leadership took to intervene in Roger Stone’s case will be under scrutiny Wednesday with a House Judiciary Committee hearing on “Political Interference and Threats to Prosecutorial Independence.”

Among its witnesses is Aaron Zelinsky, a career DOJ attorney and former member of special counsel Robert Mueller’s team who led Stone’s prosecution. Zelinsky alleges that political considerations motivated the push by DOJ leadership to water down the sentencing recommendation that he and his fellow career prosecutors submitted.

