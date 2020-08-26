RNC Round Three: Who’s The Shot And Who’s The Chaser?

After an evening chock full of potential Hatch Act violations on Tuesday night, the Republican National Committee is set to deliver an equally dizzying Round Three tonight, based on the lineup of firebrand conservatives speakers.

Outgoing White House counselor Kellyanne Conway — who has been an often overly ardent defender of President Trump since the early days of his 2016 campaign — will speak about midway through the night. Her rhetoric is often explosive, and we expect no different this evening, despite the fact that she recently announced her resignation from the White House as her and her anti-Trump husband retreat from public life to address some family issues. She might be the shot.

The chaser? Vice President Mike Pence has already been cast by cable news pundits as the smooth corner to round out many of President Trump’s rough edges — from his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic to his rhetoric on immigration. He’s set to officially accept his veep nomination this evening. Stay tuned to see how he stacks up against Sen. Kamala Harris’ (D-CA) moving acceptance remarks last week.

Follow the rest of our live coverage of the affair below: