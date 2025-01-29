RFK Jr. Set To Face Scrutiny From Dems And Republicans In Confirmation Hearing

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., President Trump’s nominee to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, is facing questions from senators today in a confirmation hearing held by the Senate Finance Committee. The hearing will begin at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Kennedy’s openly anti-vaccine stance, as well as his history of embracing and spreading conspiracy theories and disinformation, has sparked outrage from science and medical communities across the country. And his nomination has raised alarms among Democrats and some Republicans alike, with some Trump allies appalled that Kennedy — who has held a wide spectrum of positions on abortion, among other health care issues — is even being considered for a position that oversees many of the country’s health agencies, including the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Kennedy is expected to be grilled on Wednesday on numerous topics, including his stances on vaccines, abortion, climate change and food and nutrition.

We’re covering his hearing from Capitol Hill. Follow our live updates below: