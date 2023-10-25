Republicans Elect Lesser-Known Election Denier As New Speaker

After a 22-day speakership vacancy, House Republicans finally managed to coalesce around one nominee, electing Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) as Speaker of the House Wednesday afternoon.
As Republicans spend the rest of the day (or week) patting themselves on the back for taking almost a month to accomplish the most basic duty of governing as the majority, the same funding crises from before McCarthy’s ousting and new global crises loom large. Johnson’s ability to lead an unruly, fractured caucus on issues like appropriations bills and crucial aid to Ukraine and Israel will be quickly put to the test.
Kate Riga and Emine Yücel are reporting from Capitol Hill. Follow our live coverage below:
