Republicans Elect Lesser-Known Election Denier As New Speaker

October 25, 2023
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 24: U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) speaks alongside fellow House Republicans after he was elected as the Republican House speaker nominee during a GOP conference meeting in the Longworth House... WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 24: U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) speaks alongside fellow House Republicans after he was elected as the Republican House speaker nominee during a GOP conference meeting in the Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill on October 24, 2023 in Washington, DC. The conference was meeting in a closed-door session to select a successor to ousted Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), who was removed on October 4 in a move led by a small group of conservative members of his own party. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) MORE LESS
October 25, 2023

After a 22-day speakership vacancy, House Republicans finally managed to coalesce around one nominee, electing Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) as Speaker of the House Wednesday afternoon.

As Republicans spend the rest of the day (or week) patting themselves on the back for taking almost a month to accomplish the most basic duty of governing as the majority, the same funding crises from before McCarthy’s ousting and new global crises loom large. Johnson’s ability to lead an unruly, fractured caucus on issues like appropriations bills and crucial aid to Ukraine and Israel will be quickly put to the test.

Kate Riga and Emine Yücel are reporting from Capitol Hill. Follow our live coverage below:

