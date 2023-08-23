The Non-Trump Republican Candidates Gather For First Debate Of 2024

Eight of the Republican 2024 hopefuls not named Donald Trump will gather in Milwaukee tonight for the first debate of the presidential cycle.

Trump, far and away the frontrunner, has opted not to participate despite the lobbying from executives and anchors at Fox News, which is hosting the event. He instead sat for an interview with ousted Fox News host Tucker Carlson, which will be released during the debate.

That leaves on the stage: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former VP Mike Pence, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, tech businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, former Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.

We’ll be covering the debate live tonight and will keep you up to speed on everything you need to know in the meantime. Follow along below:

We'll be here all night. Here's what you need to know:

The debate will take place in Milwaukee at the Fiserv Forum center

It runs from 9-11 p.m. EST

Fox News is hosting the event and will air it live tonight on Fox Business

You can also sign up to watch it on foxnews.com and it'll be livestreamed on the right-wing video sharing platform Rumble