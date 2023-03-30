GRAND JURY VOTES TO INDICT TRUMP

A Manhattan grand jury voted to indict former President Donald Trump on Thursday, Trump and his lawyers confirmed.

It’s the first time in American history that a former president has been charged with any crime.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is bringing the historic case, which reportedly focuses on hush money payments that Trump allegedly directed in the waning days of the 2016 presidential campaign to buy the silence of porn actress Stormy Daniels, with whom he had an affair.