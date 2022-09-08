LIVE COVERAGE

Queen Elizabeth, Britain’s Longest-Reigning Monarch, Dies At 96

September 8, 2022
BERLIN, GERMANY - JUNE 24: Queen Elizabeth II arrives for the state banquet in her honour at Schloss Bellevue palace on the second of the royal couple's four-day visit to Germany on June 24, 2015 in Berlin, Germany.... BERLIN, GERMANY - JUNE 24: Queen Elizabeth II arrives for the state banquet in her honour at Schloss Bellevue palace on the second of the royal couple's four-day visit to Germany on June 24, 2015 in Berlin, Germany. The Queen and Prince Philip are scheduled to visit Berlin, Frankfurt and the concentration camp memorial at Bergen-Belsen during their trip, which is their first to Germany since 2004. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
September 8, 2022

96-year-old Queen Elizabeth II, who ruled Britain for a record 70 years, died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, the Royal Family announced on Thursday.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” the Royal Family’s official Twitter account said. “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Buckingham Palace had reported earlier in the day that the Queen’s doctors were “concerned for Her Majesty’s health” and that she was under medical supervision.

Follow our live coverage below:

