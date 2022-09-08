Queen Elizabeth, Britain’s Longest-Reigning Monarch, Dies At 96

96-year-old Queen Elizabeth II, who ruled Britain for a record 70 years, died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, the Royal Family announced on Thursday.
“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” the Royal Family’s official Twitter account said. “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”
Buckingham Palace had reported earlier in the day that the Queen’s doctors were “concerned for Her Majesty’s health” and that she was under medical supervision.
