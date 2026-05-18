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Protests Ripple Across the South as Red States Race to Eliminate Black Seats

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05.18.26 | 11:05 am
SELMA, ALABAMA - MAY 16: Activists march across Edmund Pettus Bridge on May 16, 2026 in Selma, ... SELMA, ALABAMA - MAY 16: Activists march across Edmund Pettus Bridge on May 16, 2026 in Selma, Alabama. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images for Legal Defense Fund/All Roads Lead to the South) MORE LESS

Thousands marched and protested this weekend in the southern states where Republicans are silencing Black voters — with some, including Louisiana and Alabama, throwing out legal votes to do so.

South Carolina will press on with its special redistricting session — over the reluctance of its Senate majority leader and governor — and Alabama awaits a court decision on the racially discriminatory map it wants to use in the midterms.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has thrown other, seemingly unrelated voting rights questions into flux.

Follow our live coverage here.

Kate Riga is a D.C. reporter for TPM and cohost of the Josh Marshall Podcast.
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