Protests Ripple Across the South as Red States Race to Eliminate Black Seats

Thousands marched and protested this weekend in the southern states where Republicans are silencing Black voters — with some, including Louisiana and Alabama, throwing out legal votes to do so.

South Carolina will press on with its special redistricting session — over the reluctance of its Senate majority leader and governor — and Alabama awaits a court decision on the racially discriminatory map it wants to use in the midterms.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has thrown other, seemingly unrelated voting rights questions into flux.

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