LIVE COVERAGE

Jim Jordan Forces His Colleagues To Go On Record And Comes Up Short

October 17, 2023
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 17: U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) (C) talks to a staff member and Rep. Warren Davidson (R-OH) (R) while former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) laughs, as the House of Representatives... WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 17: U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) (C) talks to a staff member and Rep. Warren Davidson (R-OH) (R) while former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) laughs, as the House of Representatives prepares to vote on a new Speaker of the House at the U.S. Capitol Building on October 17, 2023 in Washington, DC. The House has been without an elected leader since Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was ousted from the speakership on October 4 in a move led by a small group of conservative members of his own party. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
October 17, 2023

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), House Freedom Caucus founding chairman and professional antagonist, forced his colleagues to go on record on the House floor Tuesday afternoon for a first round of votes in the speakership election. What he got in return was an icy reality check.

After receiving just 200 votes in the first round — even fewer than former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) in the first of his embarrassing 15-round election — it became unclear how the Ohio Republican would proceed. There were reports circulating around the Hill and on social media that Jordan would force a second vote before the end of the day. But around 5:00 p.m. ET it was announced that Jordan would take another stab at the speakership in a vote Wednesday morning, instead.

TPM’s Kate Riga and Emine Yücel were on the Hill today following Jordan’s chaotic attempt to lead an unruly party and will be back again tomorrow. Catch up on our coverage below:

More Less

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), House Freedom Caucus founding chairman and professional antagonist, forced his colleagues to go on record on the House floor Tuesday afternoon for a first round of votes in the speakership election. What he got in return was an icy reality check.

After receiving just 200 votes in the first round — even fewer than former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) in the first of his embarrassing 15-round election — it became unclear how the Ohio Republican would proceed. There were reports circulating around the Hill and on social media that Jordan would force a second vote before the end of the day. But around 5:00 p.m. ET it was announced that Jordan would take another stab at the speakership in a vote Wednesday morning, instead.

TPM’s Kate Riga and Emine Yücel were on the Hill today following Jordan’s chaotic attempt to lead an unruly party and will be back again tomorrow. Catch up on our coverage below:

 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: