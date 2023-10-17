Jim Jordan Forces His Colleagues To Go On Record And Comes Up Short

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), House Freedom Caucus founding chairman and professional antagonist, forced his colleagues to go on record on the House floor Tuesday afternoon for a first round of votes in the speakership election. What he got in return was an icy reality check.

After receiving just 200 votes in the first round — even fewer than former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) in the first of his embarrassing 15-round election — it became unclear how the Ohio Republican would proceed. There were reports circulating around the Hill and on social media that Jordan would force a second vote before the end of the day. But around 5:00 p.m. ET it was announced that Jordan would take another stab at the speakership in a vote Wednesday morning, instead.

