Schumer Tells Senators To Prepare For Vote On Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and a handful of Republicans offered optimistic takes on the fate of their bipartisan infrastructure package this morning, with Schumer telling reporters that he might bring the deal back to the floor for a vote “as soon as tonight.”

Shortly after Schumer’s comments, Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) stood alongside four other Republican senators to announce the bipartisan group had reached an agreement on all the “major issues” and would move forward with votes on the package tonight.

This comes after several days during which the negotiations appeared to have stalled out following a failed a vote last week to begin debate and a series of disputes over the bill’s contents. Politico reported that both Republican and Democratic Senate lunches on Tuesday afternoon turned into venting sessions over the increasingly fruitless negotiations.

But comments from several senators today suggest things are headed in a sunnier direction. We’ll be tracking any movement on provisions included in the Democrats’ reconciliation bill as well as infrastructure negotiations below.

Follow along: