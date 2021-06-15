As Election Day Looms, Candidates Sprint Across The Country

As the months-long contest over Donald Trump’s potential second term came to a close Tuesday, both he and Joe Biden spanned the country in last-minute attempts to get procrastinating supporters to the polls.

Trump, for his part, has painted Democrats as fundamentally un-American, beholden to China an eager to paint American history as irredeemably racist. He’s also sought to undermine confidence in the election’s results, alleging fraud at every turn while ominously telling Democratic governors that he and his supporters are “watching you” as he warned Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf (D).

Biden has tried to keep the focus on COVID-19, which he characterized a “mass casualty” that Trump has failed to address. In his closing message to voters Monday, he pitched human decency and competency.

Follow along with the TPM staff as we track every twist and turn in the hours leading up to Election Day: