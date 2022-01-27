Off To The Races: Breyer Makes His Announcement, Dems Look Ahead Toward Replacement

New broke yesterday that 83-year-old Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer plans to retire at the end of the high court’s term this summer, much to the relief of progressives worried about President Joe Biden losing a Supreme Court vacancy like Barack Obama if the GOP were to take back the Senate in 2022.

Biden and the White House have been keeping a tight lip on the blockbuster development, refusing to comment until Breyer makes an official announcement. Meanwhile, Democratic Senate leadership is hoping to get a confirmation done ASAP.

