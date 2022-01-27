LIVE COVERAGE

Off To The Races: Breyer Makes His Announcement, Dems Look Ahead Toward Replacement

January 27, 2022
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

New broke yesterday that 83-year-old Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer plans to retire at the end of the high court’s term this summer, much to the relief of progressives worried about President Joe Biden losing a Supreme Court vacancy like Barack Obama if the GOP were to take back the Senate in 2022.

Biden and the White House have been keeping a tight lip on the blockbuster development, refusing to comment until Breyer makes an official announcement. Meanwhile, Democratic Senate leadership is hoping to get a confirmation done ASAP.

Follow our coverage live:

 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Director of Audience:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: