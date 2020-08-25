LIVE COVERAGE

Night 2 Of GOP Convention: RNC Speaker Yanked After Boosting Anti-Semitic Conspiracy On Twitter

August 25, 2020
With moments to go before the start of the second night of the GOP convention, one of the events speakers has been yanked from the schedule for boosting an anti-Semitic conspiracy on Twitter.

Mary Ann Mendoza has been pulled from tonight’s programming, according to CNN. Ahead of her speech, as The Daily Beast reported, she promoted an anti-Semitic Twitter thread.

She’s not the only RNC speaker taking heat. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo already faces a probe for his speech.

It’s highly unusual for the United States’ top diplomat to participate in such a partisan domestic political event. In fact, Pompeo’s appearance violates his own State Department’s policy against taking a stance in a political campaign.

First lady Melania Trump is set to close out the evening with a keynote address from the newly revamped White House Rose Garden.

Follow along below.

