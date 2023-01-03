LIVE COVERAGE

Jeffries Gets More Speaker Votes Than McCarthy On First Ballot

January 3, 2023
UNITED STATES - DECEMBER 14: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., right, and former Speak John Boehner, R-Ohio, attend a portrait unveiling ceremony for Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., in the ... UNITED STATES - DECEMBER 14: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., right, and former Speak John Boehner, R-Ohio, attend a portrait unveiling ceremony for Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., in the U.S. Capitols Statuary Hall on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
January 3, 2023

Republicans officially take over the House Tuesday with a razor-thin majority. Members will vote on the House speaker and — if a speaker is elected — new and re-elected representatives will be sworn in. There is still a lot unknown about how the speakership vote will go but it is expected to be long and chaotic.

A speaker’s race hasn’t gone to a second ballot in a century, but after Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) failed to get the 218 votes he needs to became speaker in the first round, the floor is likely headed into a second round of voting.

Today, we’ve got you covered with news from the House floor. Follow along below:

Watch live:

More Less

Republicans officially take over the House Tuesday with a razor-thin majority. Members will vote on the House speaker and — if a speaker is elected — new and re-elected representatives will be sworn in. There is still a lot unknown about how the speakership vote will go but it is expected to be long and chaotic.

A speaker’s race hasn’t gone to a second ballot in a century, but after Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) failed to get the 218 votes he needs to became speaker in the first round, the floor is likely headed into a second round of voting.

Today, we’ve got you covered with news from the House floor. Follow along below:

 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: