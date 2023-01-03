Jeffries Gets More Speaker Votes Than McCarthy On First Ballot

Republicans officially take over the House Tuesday with a razor-thin majority. Members will vote on the House speaker and — if a speaker is elected — new and re-elected representatives will be sworn in. There is still a lot unknown about how the speakership vote will go but it is expected to be long and chaotic.

A speaker’s race hasn’t gone to a second ballot in a century, but after Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) failed to get the 218 votes he needs to became speaker in the first round, the floor is likely headed into a second round of voting.

Today, we’ve got you covered with news from the House floor. Follow along below:

Watch live: