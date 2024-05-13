Michael Cohen Called To The Stand In Donald Trump’s New York Criminal Trial

Trump’s former lawyer and “fixer,” Michael Cohen, has been called as a witness in the former president’s New York criminal trial.

Follow his testimony with us below.

What to know

We've already heard extensive testimony from other witnesses about the role Michael Cohen played in the hush money scheme, and about how he was central to the falsification of records that prosecutors allege.

Cohen allegedly received reimbursements from Trump for the hush money which were marked as a different expense — falsification of business records. Cohen can testify to this core element of the charges.

The animosity between Cohen and Trump has loomed over the trial, with Trump objecting most forcefully to his gag order — which presents him from making comments that could intimidate witnesses — in cases that concern Cohen. The former president's former "fixer" has been vocally critical of his old boss in an over the top manner for years, and the trial has given him a new wave of attention. While the judge has not, and cannot, gag Cohen, he has encouraged prosecutors to tell him to pipe down.

Cohen appears to be one of the last witnesses for the prosecution. The DA's office said on Friday that there's a chance it may rest its case by the end of this week.