McCarthy Is Caught In A Lie On Live TV After Denying That He’d Planned To Ask Trump To Resign

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was caught red-handed after insisting that news from the New York Times that he’d told House members he would push then-President Donald Trump to resign after Jan. 6 was “totally false and wrong.”

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow had the reporters behind the news on her Thursday night show, where she played a recording of the conversation between McCarthy and then-House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney (R-WY).

“I think this will pass, and it would be my recommendation you should resign,” McCarthy said he planned to say to Trump of the impeachment effort.

