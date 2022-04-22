LIVE COVERAGE

McCarthy Is Caught In A Lie On Live TV After Denying That He’d Planned To Ask Trump To Resign

April 22, 2022

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was caught red-handed after insisting that news from the New York Times that he’d told House members he would push then-President Donald Trump to resign after Jan. 6 was “totally false and wrong.”

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow had the reporters behind the news on her Thursday night show, where she played a recording of the conversation between McCarthy and then-House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney (R-WY).

“I think this will pass, and it would be my recommendation you should resign,” McCarthy said he planned to say to Trump of the impeachment effort.

Newsletters
Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly.
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Director of Audience:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: